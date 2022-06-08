Opelika Adds Pickleball Courts

Opelika Parks and Recreation hosted a grand opening for the Point Broadband Pickleball Facility on Saturday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m. The facility is located adjacent to the original pickleball facility and houses 12 additional tournament regulation courts. The SportsPlex now houses a total of 24 pickleball courts, allowing Opelika to host tournaments with 800 to 1,000 players, up from the current 300 capacity. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced three tournaments to be held at the SportsPlex this June, July and October.

