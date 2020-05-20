OPD receives reports of scam calls

Special to the

Opelika Observer

It has been brought to our attention that several citizens have received scam calls claiming that the caller is an Opelika Police Department officer. The caller is using the identity of current OPD officers and requesting electronic payment for outstanding warrants.

In addition, the caller is threatening arrest if payments are not made. The Opelika Police Department will never call and request payment over the phone. OPD is investigating this scam.

If you receive a call like this, please notify the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200. Ask to speak to a supervisor and give a report.