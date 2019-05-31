On-sale tickets are available for the return of Bulls, Bands and Barrels to Opelika Aug. 17

Special to the Opelika Observer

Up-and-coming Alabama country music artists Muscadine Bloodline will join Opelika native and fan favorite Blane Rudd for the long awaited return of Bulls, Bands and Barrels to the Lee County Fairgrounds in Opelika as part of the 2019 Summer Tour on Aug. 17.

“We’ve been looking forward to coming back to Opelika ever since the first event we did here. Opelika is where we really got our start and we are excited to come back home this summer,” said Bulls Bands and Barrels Tour President Hunter Price. “This year’s line-up promises to be the most exciting yet, with Alabama’s own, Muscadine Bloodline headlining and the very popular, Blane Rudd and Dallas Dorsey as our opening artists, both from Opelika. We are very proud to bring this great event back to Opelika where we know first-hand how great the fans are and how much they love to party! The Lee County Fairgrounds are definitely where great country music and entertainment fans want to be on Aug. 17 so ya’ll come out and get ready for a great time!”

Featuring the Southeast’s rankest bulls and fastest equines, Bull, Bands and Barrels strives to deliver on its promise to be three of the most exciting hours in westerns sports and entertainment.

For 20-30 minutes, some of the best bull riders will tackle the rankest bucking bulls, striving to make the eight-second buzzer. If a rider stays on his bull for the required eight seconds, he gets a score and a chance to compete in the championship round. If he gets bucked off, he is finished.

The cowgirls will take the dirt following the bull riding to see which of them can get the fastest time as they race around barrels in a figure-eight pattern.

Intermission will feature the nail-biting competition of freestyle bull fighting. The world’s premier bull fighting competition series will keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout intermission as these athletes take center stage to face their opponents in a true battle of man versus beast.

Following the competition, Muscadine Bloodline will take to the stage to dazzle fans with a powerfully refreshing mix of talent, passion and unfiltered authenticity. Dorsey will play as soon as doors open that evening through the start of the western sports portion of the event, followed by Blane Rudd, Muscadine Bloodline’s opening act.

Adding to the excitement will be a special guest appearance by world renowned championship cowboy Chris Shivers. In addition to participating in the event presentation, the two time Professional Bull Riders (PBR) world champion will be available for autographs and photos with fans.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased BigTickets.com or at the gate on the day of the event. Adult tickets start at just $25 ($5 increase on the day of the event) and children’s tickets are only $12. For more information, like and follow the group’s social media pages or visit www.BullsBandsandBarrels.com.