OHS’s John Wadsworth resigns, accepts assistant coaching position at Enterprise



By Morgan Bryce

Editor



John Wadsworth has resigned from his post as the head boy’s basketball coach at Opelika High School to take an assistant coaching position at Enterprise High School, news that Observer sports columnist D. Mark Mitchell broke on Twitter Tuesday night.

Wadsworth has spent the last 15 years at Opelika as both a coach and mathematics teacher, including 12 as head coach, compiling a 173-140 overall record. He started as an assistant under former coach and current OHS Athletic Director Mike Pugh in the 2005-2006 season, and became head coach in the 2007-2008 season.

The 2009-2010 season was Wadsworth’s best, with the Bulldogs posting a 28-6 record and advancing to the Elite 8. Before the start of the 2012-2013 season, he resigned because of a family member’s medical emergency and was replaced by Bryan Moore, who is the current coach at Hartselle High School. OHS officially rehired Wadsworth in March 2013.

Wadsworth joins an Enterprise program coached by Rhett Harrelson, who has posted a 54-33 record during this three-year tenure.

“We want to thank John Wadsworth for his commitment to the children of Opelika. During his 15 years at Opelika High School, he has impacted many lives in the classroom and on the basketball court. We wish him well on his next endeavor,” said OHS Principal Dr. Farrell Seymore in a statement.

Pugh confirmed to the Observer that the school will soon begin the search for Wadsworth’s replacement.