SchoolsSports OHS Volleyball Off to Swinging Start By opelikaobserver - September 7, 2023 The varsity Opelika High School volleyball played a home game Wednesday, Aug. 28, against Benjamin Russell. The Bulldogs emerged victorious with a three-set sweep.