OHS Volleyball Off to Swinging Start

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES

ROBERT@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

The varsity Opelika High School volleyball played a home game Wednesday, Aug. 28, against Benjamin Russell. The Bulldogs emerged victorious with a three-set sweep.

2023-08-29 Volleyball Opelika – Alex City 2023-08-29 Volleyball Opelika – Alex City 2023-08-29 Volleyball Opelika – Alex City 2023-08-29 Volleyball Opelika – Alex City