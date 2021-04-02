On the Mark

By D. Mark Mitchell

OHS Boys’ tennis picks up two wins

The OHS girls’ and boys’ tennis teams played three matches apiece over the last two weeks.

The boys opened the week by shutting out Smiths Station 9-0, before being shut out by Hillcrest 9-0 and ended the week with an 8-1 win over Cullman.

Winners versus SSHS were Connor Mullins, Andrew Hudson, Max Caldwell, Will Fuller, Jake Walters and Charles Gagliano.

Double’s winners: Hudson/Caldwell, Fuller/Roman Gagliano and Mullins/Jack O’Quinn.

Opelika’s girls team lost to Hillcrest Tuscaloosa 9-1, Smiths Station 5-4 and Cullman 9-0.

Emma Hankins won the singles match against the Patriots.

Against Smiths Station, Laura Tyson Daffin, Vera Smith, Emma Brown and the doubles team of Daffin/Mctier all picked up victories.

SOCCER

The OHS girls’ and boys’ soccer team played Brookstone in Columbus, Georgia, last week.

Opelika’s Lady Dogs lost a tough 2-3 match against Brookstone. Eleanor Wilson scored the first goal, assisted by Abby Noon. The second goal was scored by Amiya Brown and was set up by some nifty footwork by Morgan Watts.

The girls ended the week with a 5-2-2 record.

The boys’ team was down 3-2, when sophomore George Meyers scored the game tying goal with less than 40 seconds in regulation, the goal was his second of the match after he scored his first goal with less than seven minutes left in the game. Saìd Rujauna scored the Bulldogs first goal with an assist from Luke Roberts.

Coach Derek Hovell’s team is 6-2-2 overall.

BASEBALL

Opelika’s varsity baseball team (7-11) beat Dadeville 9-3, at Bulldog Park last Saturday.

The Dogs used five pitchers to get the win. Brantley Davis started the game, throwing 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts. Kydylan Ligon, JT McArdle and Harrison Long pitched the final 4.0 innings.

Offensively, Jackson Harris, Julian Duke and Jacob Smith had two hits apiece. Long, Smith and Antonio Grilliott recorded singles.

OHS will host Russell Country in a doubleheader Thursday at Bulldog Park.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldogs finished 1-2 last week. Opelika started the week with a 7-3 win over Valley before losing to Auburn High 15-0 and Benjamin Russell 7-2.

McKay Yountz did it all against the Rams, striking out 10 Valley batters and allowing only two hits over 7.0 innings of work. She also went 4-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI and a run scored.

Nylen Thomas added three hits while Sanai Stringer, Daysla Jones and Ta’lia Griffin added singles

In the loss to Auburn, Daysia Thomas and Leah Bakes recorded the only hits for Opelika.

Yountz pitched a complete game in the loss to Benjamin Russel. She allowed four earned runs and struck out seven Lady Tigers. Leah and Raalee Barnes recorded the only hits for Opelika.

OHS BASKETBALL

Opelika High is currently looking for a head basketball coach. According to multiple sources, OHS is eyeing Robert E. Lee head coach Bryant Johnson.

Nothing official from the administration, but Johnson has ties to AD Mike Pugh.

Stay tuned.

DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL

Anyone ages 13 through 15 can register to play Dixie Boys baseball at the Opelika Sportsplex. Registration will last through April 16 and cost $45 for Opelika residents and $50 for those outside the city limits. Registration fee covers the players jersey and cap. All players will be on a team. The league’s All-Star team will be in the State Tournament which will start on July 9 at West Ridge. For more details, contact D. Mark Mitchell at Foxonthemark@yahoo.com or call 334-787-1514.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeart Media, host of “On The Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1310, Co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state coordinator.