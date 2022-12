PHOTOS BY JERRY BALLAS / FOR THE OBSERVER

The varsity Opelika High School girls’ basketball team defeated Loachapoka 40-35 in its home

opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5 on the season in head coach

Blake Smalley’s second season.

The Opelika High School varsity boys’ basketball team won its home opener 78-39 over Loachapoka on Friday, Dec. 2. The Bulldogs moved to 2-2 on the early season with the win in head coach

Wesley Button’s second season.