Yong So, 65, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on December 6, 2023. He was born on May 20, 1958, in South Korea.

A visitation was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, located at 1801 Frederick Road, Opelika, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This was an opportunity for family and friends to come together and pay their respects to Yong So.

