NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CAROLYN HOLLAND SOSEBEE, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2019-B-168

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of CAROLYN HOLLAND SOSEBEE deceased having been granted to Melanie Dynese Hill, on the 19th day of August, 2019, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melanie Dynese Hill

Legal Run 09/04/19, 09/11/19 & 09/18/19