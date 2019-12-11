CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session begins at 2:40 PM. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by Ronnie Wilson, authorized representative of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Opelika Innovation and Technology Park subdivision, 2 lots at 3800 Birmingham Highway. A public hearing on a request by David A. Slocum, authorized representative of Min Chang, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Fox Run Industrial Park Lot 1 subdivision one lot at 510 Walker Street. A public hearing on a request by Mike Maher, authorized representative of Anthony & Catherine Stephens, property owners, for preliminary plat approval of the Stephens Woods Phase VI subdivision, 108 lots accessed at the terminus of Sawyer Drive and Catherine Drive. A request by Steve Timms, authorized representative of Retirement Systems of Alabama, property owners, for final plat approval of National Village Phase 1D subdivision consisting of 8 lots accessed from Robert Trent Jones Trail. A request by Jay Knight, authorized representative of Builders Professional Group, LLC, property owners, for final plat approval of The Village at Waterford Phase 3 subdivision consisting of 78 lots accessed from Arlee Lane and Brittany Lane. A public hearing on a request by Scott Brown, authorized representative for Harry Nolen of Viking Sun Inc., property owners, for conditional use approval for a taproom lounge at 840 North Railroad Avenue. A public hearing on a request by Sanjay R. Patel, authorized representative for Joseph and Suzanne Shepherd, property owners, for conditional use approval for a gas station and restaurant at 323 Samford Avenue. (a) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Bolt Engineering, Inc., authorized representative for Kyle S. Drake, Jr. Living Trust, property owner, to rezone 150 acres accessed at 2015 South Uniroyal Road from a R-1 zoning district to a PUD zoning district. (Tabled at the November 19, 2019 PC Meeting.)

(b) An agenda item related to the rezoning request concerns an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for the 150 acres at 2015 South Uniroyal Road from a low density residential to a planned unit development. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the property, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map is recommended. (Tabled at the November 19, PC Meeting.) (a) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by John Persons, authorized representative for Morgan Foster, property owner, property owner, to rezone 22.7 acres at 1203 Crawford Road from a R-1 zoning district to a C-2 zoning district.

(b) An agenda item related to rezoning request concerns an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for the 22.77 acres at 1203 Crawford Road from a low density residential to a light commercial land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the property, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map is recommended. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by Jason A. Forbus, authorized representative for Broad Metro, LLC, property owner, Will Kadish, manager, to rezone 32.45 acres accessed at 2899 Gateway Drive from a C-2, GC-P zone to a PUD zoning district. The following agenda item is included as “Other Business” at the December 17th Planning

Commission meeting:

a. Barrett-Simpson, Inc/Blake Rice, Century Boulevard, C-2, Providence Apartments, 56 units, Conditional use approval will expire on December 18, 2019; requesting extension of conditional use approval for one year to December 17th , 2020.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning

Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 12/11/2019