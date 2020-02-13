CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama

will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at

700 Fox Trail,

Opelika, Alabama.

A Planning Commission work session begins at 2:40 PM. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by James L. McCrory, authorized representative for Auston Shaw, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Homestead Farm Revision of Tract 1-A subdivision, 2 lots accessed from 3250 Oak Bowery Road. A public hearing on a request by Joshua L. Howard, authorized representative for Scott Land Company, Inc., property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Scott Industrial Park Redivision of Lot 1-A and Lot 3-A subdivision, 2 lots accessed from Skyway Drive. A public hearing on a request by Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Edgar Hughston, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Wyndham Villages subdivision, 4 lots accessed from Gateway Drive. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for BC Stone Contracting, LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Camelot Northbrook subdivision, 2 lots accessed from Northbrook Drive & Sherwood Drive. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for 280 Land Company, LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Hidden Lake Phase 1 subdivision, 56

lots accessed from Sportsplex Drive & WestPoint Parkway. A public hearing on a request by Bolt Engineering, Inc., authorized representative for Opelika

Gateway Properties, LLC, property owners, 97 lots, for preliminary plat approval of the Wyndham Village Phase 1 subdivision accessed form Gateway Drive A request by Jay Knight, authorized representative of Builders Professional Group, LLC, property owners, for final plat approval of The Village at Waterford Phase 3 subdivision consisting of 78 lots accessed from Arlee Lane and Brittany Lane (This item tabled at the January 25th Planning Commission meeting.). The following agenda items are included as “Other Business” at the February 25th Planning Commission meeting:

a. Pepper Mill Creek subdivision, 47 lots, Lowndes Street, Bolt Engineering, Inc., Preliminary approval, Requesting extension of preliminary plat approval for one year or March 23, 2021.

b. Bolt Engineering, Inc., Lowndes Street, R-3, Multi-family development (Duplexes), Requesting extension of conditional use approval for one year or March 23, 2021

c. Blake Rice, McCoy Street & South Fox Run Parkway, C-2, GC, Multi-family Apartments – The Crossings at Opelika, Requesting extension of conditional use approval for one year or February 23, 2021

d. Veterans Commercial Park SD, 15 lots, 200 block of Veterans Parkway, Alva T. Webb II,

Requesting extension of preliminary plat approval for one year or March 23, 2021

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at

700 Fox Trail,

Opelika, Alabama 36801

at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning

Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 02/12/2020