Notice of Action by Publication; 

Winston A. Felton v. Lisa Hammond et al, Case No.: 43-CV-2022-

900117.00, was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama on to-wit: April 1, 2022 and an amendment to complaint filed on May 20, 2022 seeking by Declaratory Judgment to Quiet Title in rem

and for a Sale for Division to the property located in Lee County, Alabama and described as follows:

(Parcel I) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, said pin also being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, thence North 87 deg. 24’ 02” East a

distance of 1930.14 feet to a found iron pin on the West Right-of-Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence, along said West Right of Way, South 06 deg. 43’ 49” West a distance of 250.70 feet to a

found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 05 deg. 15’ 06” West a chord distance of 92.88 feet to a point at the intersection of said West Right of Way of County Road 191 and the North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 deg. 09’ 04” West a distance of 178.38 feet to a found iron pin; thence, leaving said North maintenance line, North 01 degrees 58’ 32” West a distance of 302.56 feet to a found iron pin; thence, South 87 degrees 39’ 42” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence, South 02 degrees 00’ 13” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a found iron pin on the said North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 degrees, 09’ 04” West a distance of 125.81 feet to a point; thence along said North

maintenance line, along a curve to the left having a radius of 1230.00 feet, a chord bearing of South 78 degrees 19’ 32” West a chord distance of 419.80 feet to a point; thence along said North maintenance line, North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 871.93 feet to a point; thence leaving said North maintenance line, North 05 degrees 24’ 30” West a distance of 680,94 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama and containing 16.60 acres, more or less. (Parcel II) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 05 degrees 24’ 30” East a distance of 743.39 feet to a found iron pin on the South maintenance line of County Road 14, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, along said South maintenance line, thence North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 889.24 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1170.00 feet, a chord bearing of North 78 degrees 19’ 32” East a chord distance of 399.32 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 124.67 feet to a set iron pin; thence leaving said South maintenance line, South 01 degrees 50’ 56” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 01 degrees 50’ 56” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin on the South maintenance line of said County Road 14; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 174.27 feet to a point at the intersection of said South maintenance line and the West Right of Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 09 degrees 12’ 19” East a chord distance of 765.70 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way, South 20 degrees 31’ 00” East a distance of 697.28 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1472.41 feet, a chord bearing of South 36 degrees 40’ 29” East a distance of 817.86 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, South 52 degrees 44’ 18” East a distance of 154.57 feet to a point; thence leaving said West Right of Way,

South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 38.27 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 87 degrees 24’ 21” West a distance of 2641.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 669.06 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 397.73 feet to a found

iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 47’ 25” West a distance of 830.06 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County,

Alabama, and containing 100.19 acres, more or less. (Parcel III) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 87 degrees 24’ 02” East a distance of 1930.14 feet to a found pin on the West Right of Way of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence North 87 degrees 26’ 22” East a distance of

80.56 feet to a found iron pin on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said Eight Right of Way, North 87 degrees 25’ 00” East a distance of 496.63 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 25’ 16” East a distance of 143.59 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 2494.36 feet to a point on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; thence along said East Right of Way, North 52 degrees 44’ 40” West a distance of 83.32 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way along a curve to the right with a radius of 1397.72 feet a chord bearing of North 36 degrees 38’ 11” West a chord distance of 773.05 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 20 degrees 31’ 00” West a distance of 697.28 feet

to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1880.88 feet a chord bearing of North 06 degrees 59’ 05” West a chord a distance of 878.44 feet

to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 06 degrees 45’ 14” East a distance of 262.89 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and containing 31.46 acres, more or less.

TO: ALL PERSONS claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on April 1, 2022, and an amendment to complaint on May 20, 2022 and that by Order entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 15 day ofDECEMBER , 2022, or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you

because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Mary B. Roberson, Clerk, Circuit Court

of Lee County, Alabama, Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, Alabama

36801, and served upon attorneys for the Plaintiff, Wilson & Jackson, LLC, 1785 Taliaferro Trail,

Montgomery, Alabama 36117. Plaintiff’s Attorney’s phone number is (334) 260-9998.

Done this the 14th day of November, 2022.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Lee County, Alabama, Circuit Court

Legal Run 11/23,2022, 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IRENE PHILLIPS EDWARDS, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2022-639

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of IRENE PHILLIPS EDWARDS are hereby granted to Joe Edwards on the 14th day of November, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joe Edwards

Legal Run 12/1/2022, 12/8/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF WILMA DEAN SPANN, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased are hereby granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of November, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN LOUIS SPANN

BOBBY SPANN

Legal Run 12/1/2022, 12/8/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF B.L.F., A MINOR

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservatorship of B.L.F., a minor, was filed by Conservator, Kenneth R. Ferguson requesting approval of a partial accounting for the period 10/2018 through 12/31/2021. A hearing has been set for the 18th day of January 2023 at 1:00 p.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of B.L.F.

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of TIMOTHY PAUL MCCOY. Deceased

Case No. 2022-467

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to AMBER MCCOY, as Administrator of the Estate of TIMOTHY PAUL MCCOY, deceased, on the 28TH day of September 2022, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HON. BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/S/ AMBER MCCOY AMBER MCCOY

Administrator of the Estate of TIMOTHY PAUL MCCOY. Deceased

Legal Notice 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF C. NEAL POPE, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2022-599

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of November, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all personshaving claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VIRGINIA PITTS POPE

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 12/01/2022, 12/08/2022 & 12/15/2022

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MINNIE WILDER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2022-589

TO: LATOYA CANTRELL

MICHAEL WILDER

NIALAH PORTER

CHERISH WILDER

SHANNA WILDER

MARILYN CLAYTON

DRED WILDER, JR.

BRIDGETTE WILDER BEASLEY

NOTICE: On the 11th day of October, 2022, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of MINNIE WILDER was filed in my office for probate by FRED WESTERN and EDDIE MILLER and the 9th day of January, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 1st day of December, 2022.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 3683-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 12/8/22, 12/15/22 & 12/22/22

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JUANITA J. WILLIAMS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of December, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 2nd day of December, 2022.

ROBERT WILLIAMS

Legal Run 12/08/22, 12/15/22 & 12/22/22

—————

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF MARTHA R. BEASLEY, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of December, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 2nd day of December, 2022.

FRANK M. BEASLEY

Legal Run 12/08/22, 12/15/22 & 12/22/22

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EULA MAE PETERS, DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2021-671

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of December, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DEMETRA A. JACKSON

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 12/8/22, 12/15/22 & 12/22/22

—————

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION FOR THE RENEWAL AND CONTINUATION OF THE LEVY OF AN 11 MILL AD VALOREM TAX FOR THE

SUPPORT AND FURTHERANCE OF EDUCATION IN THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(Amendment No. 8, Constitution of Alabama of 1901)

Notice is hereby given thata special municipal election will be held in the City of Opelika in the State of Alabama on Tuesday, the 28th day of February, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Central Time, at which there will be submitted to the qualified electors of the said City, for their determination by ballot, the following proposition:

Shall the City of Opelika be authorized to continue to levy and collect at the excess rate of one and one-tenths percent (or 11 mills) of the assessed value of taxable property in the City the special annual ad valorem tax now being levied at the excess rate of 11 mills, said tax to be levied and the net proceeds thereof to be used exclusively for the support and furtherance of education, commencing with the tax year for which taxes become due and payable on October 1, 2025, and continuing thereafter until and including the tax year for which taxes become due and payable on October 1, 2052, which levy shall represent a renewal and continuation of the said tax and shall not operate to increase the rate of taxation for public school purposes now being levied in the City?

The said election shall be held at the following voting places established by the City at which shall be cast the ballots of the electors customarily voting at the said respective places:

WARD NO. LOCATION OF VOTING PLACE

1 – Covington Community Center – 213 Carver Avenue

2 – Opelika Learning Center

(formerly Old Jeter School)

– 214 Jeter Avenue

3 – Opelika Community Center – 1102 Denson Drive

4 – East Alabama Medical Center – Education Center – 2027 Pepperell Parkway

5 – Opelika Sportsplex – 1001 Andrews Road

Absentee Ballot Box City Clerk’s Office

Municipal Building

204 South 7th Street

By order of the City Council.

/s/ Gary Fuller

GARY FULLER MAYOR OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

Legal Run 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022 & 01/05/2023

—————

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at this meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted

below). Individuals are limited to one 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous Planning Commission Cases

IV. New Business

A. Preliminary Approval – Public Hearing

1.A public hearing on a request by Nick Howell, 2H Properties LLC, property owners, for preliminary plat approval of the Springhill Heights Redivision of Lots 53-28 subdivision consisting of 3 lots accessed at the corner of Arnold Avenue and Spring Drive.

B.Preliminary and Final Plat Approval – Public Hearing

2.A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for BC Stone Homes, LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Morris Avenue Townhomes subdivision consisting of 23 lots accessed from Morris Avenue.

3. A request by Daniel Holland, Holland Homes LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Foxrun Redivision Lot 1, Phase 1A subdivision consisting of 19 lots accessed from Village Drive.

C.Final Plat Approval

4. A request by Daniel Holland, Holland Homes LLC, property owners, for final plat approval of the Foxrun Phase 2B subdivision consisting of 74 lots accessed from east end of Village Drive.

5. A request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Steven W. Corbett, property owner, for final plat approval of the Silver Oak Phase 2 subdivision consisting of 30 lots accessed from Lee Road 2232.

D Conditional Use – Public Hearing

6. A public hearing on a request by Paul H. Sanders, authorized representative, for A & P Holdings, LLC, property owners, for conditional use approval for a two-unit townhome in a C-3, GC-S zoning district at 104 North 3rd Street.

7. A public hearing on a request by Kendra Mayton, authorized representative, Charlie Core, property owner, for conditional use approval for a child daycare center in a C-2, GC-S zoning district at 404 2nd Avenue.

8. A public hearing on a request by Patrick Harrity on behalf of Jemmstone Alabama, LLC, authorized representative, for Sat Kaival, LLC, property owners, for conditional use approval for medical cannabis dispensary in a C-3, GC-P zoning district at 3021 Capps Way.

E. Rezoning – Public Hearing

9a.An agenda item related to a rezoning request concerns an amendment to the Future

Land Use Map for 8.1 acres accessed from 2900 block of Anderson Road from a low density residential land use category to a mixed use development. If the Planning

Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 8.1 Acres and Council approves the rezoning, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

9b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by McIntyre Home Builder, LLC, property owner, to rezone 8.1 acres accessed at 2900 block of Anderson Road from R-3 to PUD.

V. Old Business

F. Final Plat

10. A request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc. authorized representative for 280 Land Company LLC, property owners, for final plat approval of the Hidden Lakes Phase 4 Subdivision consisting of 73 lots accessed from Hidden Lakes Drive. This request tabled at the November 29th Planning Commission meeting.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

LEGAL RUN 12/15/2022

—————

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, LLC has completed its work on the Proposed Alabama Highway 169 – 300,000 Gallon Elevated Water Storage Tank/ GMC Project No. CMGM190165(1) for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority. Any person(s) having a claim against the project should notify Wheeler Crook, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice.

Legal Run 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022 & 01/05/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of RALPH WILLIAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-379

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice the LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to Leslie Voncile Daniels on the21st day of November, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required

.to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this 21st day of November, 2022.

LESLIE VONCILE DANIELS

Legal Run 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022 & 12/29/2022

—————

INVITATION TO BID 23005

Sealed bids for the construction of the Crawlspace Encapsulation and Ventilation Installation at Southside Performing Arts Center

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, January 9, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. The successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Bid documents may be obtained from the office of the city Inspection Department Director located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. Documents may also be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at https://www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Crawlspace Encapsulation and Ventilation Installation at Southside Performing Arts Center

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 12/15/2022 & 12/22/2022

—————

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2022-656

ESTATE OF JANICE C. HENDERSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Janice C. Henderson, deceased, having been granted to Jan Mathews Ennis, James Enoch Mathews, and Carol Mathews Perdue this 12th day of December 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Jan Mathews Ennis, James Enoch Mathews, and Carol Mathews Perdue, Personal Representatives

Legal Run 12/15/2022, 12/22/2022 & 12/29/2022