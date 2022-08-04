Nonviolence Peace March, Rally to be Held Aug. 6

The Samford Community Outreach group will hold the seventh annual Nonviolence Peace March and Rally. Pastor Carolyn Morton is coordinating the event, which will be held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march will start at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika. Everyone is welcome to come out and participate in the event.
