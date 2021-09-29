Ninth Annual Senior Health, Resource Fair to be Held Oct. 5

CCONTRIBUTED BY THE

OPELIKA SPORTSPLEX AND AQUATICS CENTER

The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center is hosting its 9th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. This health fair is free and open to the public and will provide access to numerous free services to adults ages 55 and older.

This event brings together service and resource providers so that seniors and their caregivers can gather information relevant to their current stage in life or plan for the future as they age. They can shop supplemental insurance providers, meet with doctors and get blood work done all under one roof — instead of making multiple appointments and traveling to numerous offices over time.

“It is important for adults to feel empowered as they navigate the aging process,” said Valeri White, SportsPlex adult activities coordinator. “We want to give them the knowledge to advocate for their own needs and be aware of the resources our community has available to them.”

This year’s event will provide a multitude of on-site free services for seniors including:

• The Southern Union State Community College Nursing Program will be performing blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks and hemoglobin screenings.

• The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Cancer Center will be doing men’s Prostrate-Specific Antigen (PSA) bloodwork to test for prostate cancer.

• Medical Center Plus will provide sEMG exams to measure muscular compensation around the spine.

• Hearing Life Clinic will perform hearing tests to diagnose potential hearing loss.

• Kindred at Home will perform balance tests to assess static balance and postural stability.

• The Lions Club will provide vision screenings to look for potential vision loss and eye disorders.

• Bubba’s Medicine Shop will be providing flu shots.

This year’s health and resource fair will also provide a wide variety of vendors that will help educate seniors and allow them to shop for providers at one location. This year’s health fair will feature:

• Home health providers

• Assisted living providers

• Hospice care providers

• Insurance providers

• Healthcare providers

• Vision providers

• Rehabilitation providers

• Community health resources

• Advocacy groups

• Volunteer opportunities.

This year’s Health Fair will follow the same COVID-19 protocols as the 2020 Health Fair. All attendees will be required to wear masks. The vendors will be spaced out to allow plenty of room for social distancing. Foot traffic will be restricted to a one-way path that takes attendees through the health fair without cross-traffic concerns.

This year’s health fair is supported by the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, the Opelika City Council and the Opelika Observer.