New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area

Tigertown Sports seeks to offer unmatched family fun and sports entertainment

OPELIKA —

Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes.

The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.

“We’ve put our own twist on classic miniature golf, and I’m excited to see families enjoying all the games and fun that Tigertown Sports will offer,” said Vic Patel, president of Auburn Hospitality.

Features of the venue include:

• 18-hole classic miniature golf course,

• three sand beach volleyball courts,

• virtual golf simulator,

• yard games,

• full-service bar and

• walkout patio.

Tigertown Sports is expected to open in March. For more information, visit www.tigertownsports.com.

Auburn Hospitality, based in Auburn, Alabama, is a full-service management company specializing in operations, management and development, in the hospitality sector with a commitment to community and economic development.