New Opelika art gallery ‘Art Haus’ holds art show for Opelika City Schools

By Todd Rauch

For the

Opelika Observer

The Superintendent’s Art Exhibit is always a special way that school-aged artists get to display their talents. On May 11, select artists and winner of the Superintendent’s Art Exhibit had their art displayed in a real-life soon-to-open art studio in Opelika called the Art Haus. Becky Brown the Director of Public Relations of Opelika City School said, “we’re very excited to showcase the student’s artwork at the new studio, as well as, exhibit the Art Haus in its beginning stages.”

Traditionally the winners of the Superintendent’s Art Exhibit are displayed in different venues around Opelika. However, J and Ginger Stern wanted its first exhibit to showcase the talent of local younger artists in the community where they could get the most recognition by artist lovers.

The exhibit on Saturday was a soft opening for friends and family of the artists and the community, and only the beginning for the young art talents. “The next step for the winners of the Superintendent’s Art Exhibit is when they are recognized at the next Opelika School Board meeting on May 21,” Brown said, “after that the pieces will be framed and hung in the Opelika Board of Education offices for the next year.”

Perhaps one of the most distinguished artworks was created by Angel Geyrozaga, an Opelika High Schooler. Geyrozaga’s drawing titled “Life Behind a Smile” went on to compete in the 2019 Third Congressional Art Competition. Out of 80 entries throughout the entire 3rd Congressional District, Geyrozaga’s artwork won 2nd place. Geyrozaga was awarded a certificate and a cash prize of $500 by Congressman Mike Rogers for her work.