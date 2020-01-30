New Asian fusion, sushi restaurant ‘Takoyaki’ coming to Opelika in March

By Natalie

Anderson

Staff Reporter

Takoyaki, a restaurant that will feature a full sushi bar and hibachi dining options, is projected to open in March in the former home of Pyro’s Pizza at 2025 Interstate Drive in the Tiger Town Shopping Center.

With a location in McCalla, Alabama, the family-owned franchise was more than impressed with Opelika as their next site to expand and provide exceptional international cuisine to customers. Sang Yasa, who will serve as the restaurant’s manager, described Opelika as a “small town composed of a good community.”

With sushi serving as the backbone of Takoyaki’s menu, diners can expect an incredible variety of delicious Asian fusion, hibachi and sushi options. There will also be menu items representing Indonesian cuisine and signature dishes including Bento Boxes, Poke Bowls and War Eagle Rolls, all part of Yasa and his team’s goal “(to bring) an international dining experience right here (in Opelika) for everyone to enjoy without having to travel.”

At last Tuesday’s Opelika City Council meeting, the restaurant was granted approval for an on-premise beer and wine license. In addition to beer and wine, Yasa added that Takoyaki will have a deep and varied cocktail menu.

Yasa said Takoyaki’s projected hours of operations will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information on Takoyaki and updates on its opening, visit www.takoyakirestaurant.com.