National Night Out set for Aug. 1

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN/CLARENCE STEWART

Auburn Public Safety invites community members, families, residents and stakeholders to celebrate the 40th annual National Night Out (NNO) at Auburn University’s Ag Heritage Park on Aug. 1, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” said National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

The evening will feature free food and family-friendly fun for all ages including:

– Local organizations with free community resources.

– Meet and greet with Auburn school resource officers.

– Touch-a-Truck display.

– Auburn Police K9 demonstration.

– Auburn Fire Department fire education.

– Photo opportunities with Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog.

– Face painting, music, giveaways and more.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, L.E.A.D. and co-sponsored by the city of Auburn and Auburn University.

To learn more about National Night Out, visit natw.org. For event inquiries, email Sidney Hancock at shancock@auburnalabama.org.