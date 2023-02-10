National 2-1-1 Day Set for Saturday, Feb. 11

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

OPELIKA —

The United Way of Lee County, in partnership with 2-1-1 Connects Alabama, is proud to announce Friday, Feb. 11, 2023, is National 2-1-1 Day.

ABOUT 2–1-1

Your free link to community resources is 2-1-1. Individuals in need of help can dial 2-1-1 to reach call centers 24 hours a day. When you make a call to 2-1-1, the call is routed to your local 2-1-1 center, where a trained information and referral specialist will assess your needs, then searches a comprehensive database of relevant human service to find the one, or ones, that best suit your needs.

Every day, people contact 2-1-1 for a variety of needs: disaster assistance; food pantries, health care and insurance assistance; housing and utility payment assistance; employment services; veterans’ services; child care programs; family services and more.

In 2022, Courtney Dobbs, the East Alabama 2-1-1 coordinator, gave nearly 4,800 referrals to local agencies for those who turned lo 2-1-1 for assistance.

Top Requests of 2022 were:

utility assistance,

rent payment assistance,

homeless shelters,

low-income housing,

and food pantries.

The East Alabama 2-1-1 serves Lee, Russell and Chambers counties. In addition to community resources, 2-1-1 also partners with DoorDash. In 2022 in Lee County, more than 550 meal deliveries were made to nearly 175 households in partnership with the United Way of Lee County.

2-1-1 assists people in Lee County and around the world in their time of need at no cost. We encourage everyone to spread the word about 2-1-1 and the services it provides.