It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Nancy Johnson Truitt. She passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021 after a tough fight with Congestive Heart Failure.

A longtime resident of Opelika, she devoted her life to her family and education. She was a teacher at Opelika High for 37 years. Many students knew her as “Momma T”, but she was mostly known for teaching them a song that could help them recite the Presidents of the United States in order. Her students were always very important to her.

Born Feb. 12, 1942 to Starling and Edna Johnson who precedes her in death. She was married to the late Lt. Brenton Truitt, of the Opelika Police Department, who lost his life while protecting the citizens of Opelika on June 3, 1970.

She loved life and never missed a chance to celebrate it. She will be missed and cherished by her brother William Johnson and her children Brent (Melanie) Truitt, Brian Truitt and Christy (Bo) Short. Along with five wonderful grandchildren, Brittany Truitt, Parker Short, Hunter Short, Lauren Short and Trent Truitt.

A memorial service was held Tuesday May 18, 2021 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Lee County Humane Society, as she never met a stray animal she didn’ t take in, or to a charity of your choosing.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.