NAMI East Alabama Supports Project Lifesaver

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of East Alabama recently presented a check to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for the Project Lifesaver Program.

Pictured above left to right: Lt. Erin Pierce, NAMI EA Vice President Anne Penney, NAMI EA Board Member Joyce Cahela, Capt. Booth-Hollis and Deputy Jared Corbett.

A Project Lifesaver bracelet is an innovative way to provide peace of mind and security for family members who are prone to wandering. The bracelet uses a radio frequency tag to locate the wearer.