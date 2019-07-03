‘My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State’ invokes memories with a book of breathtaking photographs

By Michelle Key

Publisher

“My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State” is an incredible compilation of 200 images taken from within Alabama’s 67 counties. The book celebrates Alabama’s 200th birthday.

The stories the photographs tell stretches from the mountains of North Alabama to the beaches of the Gulf Coast; from the waterfalls and oaks in Lee County at the edge of the Eastern state line to the cotton of western Sumter County. Each photo or series of photos showcases the beauty and diversity of this great state.

Marshall County

Dersham included several photographs from Marshall County. Those images invoked deep-seated memories within me. I was born and raised in Marshall County and I have probably visited the site of every single one of those photos at some point during my life. Dersham includes breathtaking views of Guntersville Lake, the very lake where at the tender age of 17, I said yes when presented with an engagement ring. The images of the rural landscapes look as if they were taken in my backyard.

DeKalb, Etowah, Madision Counties

Growing up in the semi-rural Marshall County meant that much of our back-to-school shopping, date nights and entertainment took place in the surrounding DeKalb, Etowah or Madison counties.