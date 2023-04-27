Music Swings into Opelika This Summer

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

Every Tuesday evening, beginning May 2, the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department will host a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Park in Opelika. This 14-week concert series offers a wide variety of musical entertainment including gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, oldies, country, big band swing, folk and community band music.

The Opelika Band Boosters will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for a nominal fee from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., ideal for a family picnic. South State Bank of Opelika will provide complimentary lemonade during the concerts.

The Rocky Brook Rocket, a vintage train with a long, rich history, has been restored and will be back on the tracks for complimentary rides.

Attendees are advised to come early. Bring the whole family, a quilt or lawn chair and relax on the bank of Rocky Brook Creek for an evening of musical fun, fellowship and relaxation. For more information, please call 334-705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.

Community partners for Summer Swing include the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, The Observer, WKKR 97.7 and FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 AM.

The 2023 Summer Swing schedule is as follows:

MAY 2: OHS WIND ENSEMBLE, SYMPHONIC BAND AND JAZZ BAND

This evening’s concert will begin early at 6:30 p.m.

The Opelika High School Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Jazz Band will play a wide variety of music ranging from jazz to rock to movie soundtracks.

MAY 9: LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY JAZZ BAND

The band will perform jazz, swing rock, ballads and more.

MAY 16: KIDD BLUE

Formed right on Toomer’s Corner in 1985 and led and inspired by the late great Opelika native, Robert Orr, Kidd Blue continues to bring its “new old soul” to parties and events throughout the Southeast. For over 37 years, this horn-driven group of local professionals has been delivering its eclectic mix of soul, Americana, R&B, Motown and rock classics in the styles of Marvin Gaye, Sam & Dave, Al Green, Van Morrison and many others. Do not miss this rare opportunity to experience Kidd Blue in an outdoor public performance. Follow the band on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @KiddBlueBand.

MAY 23: CONNER LORRE – NEIL DIAMOND & FRIENDS

Conner Lorre’s spectacular recreation of Neil Diamond’s voice has been receiving standing ovations nationwide, including his show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Lorre delivers stunningly accurate voice impressions of Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, Elton John, Alan Jackson, Lee Greenwood and many more. Lorre is one of Opelika’s favorite entertainers. This show is guaranteed to captivate Opelika again this year. Keep up with Lorre at www.ConnerLorre.com and www.facebook.com/TheVoxStar.

MAY 30: BILL J. BROOKS – ELVIS & FRIENDS CONCERT

Bill Brooks is a top-rated tribute artist in the Southeast. His show is always dynamic, entertaining and family-friendly. Elvis & Friends begins and ends with familiar Elvis songs, and the middle consists of songs done by friends of Elvis such as Johnny Cash, T.G. Sheppard, Tom Jones and others. Spectators are sure to enjoy this dynamic show.

JUNE 6: MUSE

This is Muse’s 32nd year on the Summer Swing bandstand with easy listening, vocal-oriented acoustic soft rock played as only Muse can. Together for 44 years, Muse will perform fan favorites by artists such as the Eagles, Beatles, CSN, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Little Big Town, Jason Isbell and more.

JUNE 13: CROSSROADS

Crossroads is a six-piece variety band that covers many country and classic rock hits. The band performs selections from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, REM and the Eagles, as well as Carrie Underwood, Sugarland and Martina McBride. Crossroads produces smooth vocal harmonies and provides audiences with a unique, varied and entertaining experience. More info can be found at facebook.com/auburncrossroadsband.

JUNE 20: ROUTE 66

This energetic group plays it all: oldies, pop, rock and dance music. Audience participation is encouraged. Join the “Monkey Park dancers” on the grass around the stage as they dance, blow bubbles and have a great time.

JUNE 27: DAVE POTTS

Dave Potts is an acoustic singer/songwriter, performing a mix of his original music along with folk and country favorites.

JULY 4: NO CONCERT

JULY 11: FEDORAS

This acoustic duo plays folk, pop and bluegrass tunes the whole family will enjoy.

JULY 18: JAMES BROWN TRIO

The James Brown Trio is a Southern gospel group that will have your toes tapping and heart stirring to songs from the past as well as current tunes that are soon to be classics. The namesake — James Brown — started the group 20 years ago with Charles Story and Adam Traylor, but since the deaths of James and Charles, the trio has continued the tradition of good ol’ Southern gospel music with new members. Today the trio consists of Adam and Teel Traylor, as well as Kevin Webb from Auburn. You will not want to miss this group’s harmonious sounds beneath the beautiful summer night sky.

JULY 25: MARTHA’S TROUBLE

Jen and Rob Slocumb are living their musical dream. While building their family, they have continued to write and play music, producing about a dozen albums and touring around the country and the world. And their work has not gone unnoticed. Some of the most influential and well-respected music critics have paid tribute to the duo.

AUG. 1: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Enjoy a final concert as we bid summer farewell.