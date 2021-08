The Opelika Rotary Club Foundation recently donated $1,000 to the Museum of East Alabama. Opelika Rotarian Bert Harris, second from left, presented the check to Museum director Glenn Buxton, right, with the museum president, Jim Hardin. The donation will be used to support the construction of a pavilion next to the museum to display a 1904 steam tractor. The tractor known as Old Nancy was donated by the Whatley family. Total cost of the pavilion project is expected to be $55,000.