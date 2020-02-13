MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain

mortgage executed by Gary L. Jones, an unmarried man, on December 10, 2010, to Frontier Bank now known as Renasant Bank, which mortgage is recorded in Mortgage Book 3774, Page 819, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, the undersigned, as Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, on February 26, 2020, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (#1) of a plat of survey, stated August 8, 1984, prepared for Peggy Jones Newsome by Zack D. Sprayberry, III, AL L.S. Reg. No. 12933, which real property maybe more particularly described as follows: From the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 29 East in Lee County, Alabama, run thence North for 1605.1 feet; thence East for 2014.1 feet to appoint on the southerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 79; thence along the southerly margin of said highway, South 64° 08’ East, for 33.5 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, From this beginning point, continue

South 64° 08’ East, along the southerly margin of said highway for 38.1 feet to a

concrete monument; thence South 64° 03’ East for 335.4 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said highway , run South 34° 42’ West for 543.2 feet to an iron pin thence North 64° 08’ West for 391.8 feet; thence North 29° 34’ East for 238.4 feet to an iron pin; thence North 35° 52’ East for 240.9 feet to an iron pin; thence North 61° 27’ East for 76.4 feet to the iron pin at the POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Lot Number One-B (#1-B) of a plat of survey dated November 15, 1996, prepared

for Richard W. Waites and Tammy R. Waites by Zack Sprayberry, PLS AL Reg.

No. 12933, a copy of said plat having been marked Exhibit “A” and attached to Warranty Deed Record in Deed Book 2113 at Page 323 and made a part hereof by reference, and said real property being more fully described as follows: From the Southwest corner of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North 3765.0 feet; thence run East 1366.4 feet to an iron pin found being the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said point of beginning, run North 29° 34’ East for a distance of 238.4 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 35° 52’ East for a distance of 240.9 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 61° 27’ East for 76.4 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 64° 08’ East along the Southerly margin of Lee Road 279 for a distance of 38.1 feet to a concrete monument found; thence run South 64° 03’ East along the Southerly margin of Lee Road 279 for a distance of 71.9 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South 30° 25’ West for a distance of 538.9 feet to an iron pin set; thence run North 64° 08’ West for a distance of 169.0 feet to an iron pin found and being the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging. Said property will be sold on an “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Lee County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as

the expenses of foreclosure.

This Mortgage Foreclosure sale will be held on February 26, 2020, at the Lee County

Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights

and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Renasant Bank,

f/k/a Frontier Bank

Mortgagee or Transferee

This Instrument Prepared By:

Burt W. Newsome

P.O. Box 382753

Birmingham, AL 35238

Attorney for Mortgagee or Transferee

