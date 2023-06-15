Montgomery Whitewater Announces Grand Opening Festival Schedule

CONTRIBUTED BY

MONTGOMERY —

Montgomery Whitewater, a new, 120-acre, state-of-the-art, recirculating whitewater park and outdoor adventure center positioned at the gateway to historic downtown Montgomery, will celebrate its grand opening July 7 through 9.

The event will feature a weekend-long festival that will include whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5K and fun run, a national kayaking competition, live music performances and more. Day passes for water activities are now available for purchase on the park’s website.

“Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening is monumental for the region and for the incredible teams of professionals who have turned this larger-than-life project into a reality,” said Montgomery Whitewater Chief Executive Officer Dave Hepp. “We are truly grateful for the visionary leaders of this community for their support and look forward to welcoming our neighbors and visitors to celebrate an active, outdoor lifestyle here for years to come.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, Montgomery Whitewater will draw athletes from across the United States for the Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals, an American Canoe Association (ACA) sanctioned event. The ACA is the Olympic governing body for the sport of canoe slolam, a timed event where athletes navigate a whitewater course through rapids and a combination of downstream or upstream gates.

In addition to hosting the Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals, the grand opening festival will offer activities for the entire community, including a corporate raft race where locals will vie for bragging rights as the first to win gold at the new venue, as well as running events including a 5k for adults, a “Whitewater Mile” jogging event for kids, live music performances from five nationally touring bands, dining at Eddy’s, Montgomery Whitewater’s on-site restaurant and opportunities to raft and kayak on the world-class recirculating whitewater course.

The grand opening weekend schedule of events is as follows, subject to change:

FRIDAY, JULY 7

• 11 a.m. — Public whitewater activities open

• 1 p.m. — Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals: Second Run

• 6 to 10 p.m. — Live music performances by Harper O’Neill and Devon Gilfillian

SATURDAY, JULY 8

• 8 a.m. — Splash 5K Run

• 9 a.m. — Whitewater Mile fun/kids run

• 9 a.m. to noon — Corporate Raft Races

• 10 a.m. — Public whitewater activities open

• 4 to 9:30 p.m. — Live music performances from Electric Blue Yonder, Soul Rebels, and George Porter Jr. and Runnin’ Pardners

SUNDAY, JULY 9

• 8 a.m. — Canoe Slolam Age Group Nationals Semi-finals, Finals and Awards Ceremony

• 11 a.m. — Public whitewater activities open

Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening events are free to attend, but whitewater activities must be purchased online in advance or in person at the park. A $10 event parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Located at 1100 Maxwell Blvd. and easily accessible via I-65, this world-class recreational attraction offers adventure sports and lifestyle experiences for residents and tourists of all ages and skill levels. Designed by S2O Design and Engineering, the center’s channel system is the most advanced in the world and simulates natural class II to IV rapids to accommodate beginners to seasoned whitewater enthusiasts and professional athletes for a variety of whitewater activities including rafting, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. Off of the water, visitors can enjoy an array of family-friendly activities like an outdoor music venue, an outfitter store and a full-service restaurant.

Additional phases will include rock climbing, ropes courses, zip lines and miles of hiking and biking trails. Additionally, a variety of events and competitions will be hosted at Montgomery Whitewater throughout the year, drawing athletes and spectators from around the world. Envisioned and created to be more than a destination attraction, this transformative development will improve the quality of life and spark economic growth for the entire region.

For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures, or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, please visit www.montgomerywhitewater.com. For information on the corporate raft race, contact info@montgomerywhitewater.com.

