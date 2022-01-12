MLK Day of Service Event With Keep Opelika Beautiful

Contributed by Keep Opelika Beautiful

On Monday, Jan. 17, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host a MLK Day of Service. Volunteers will be assigned areas to pick up roadside litter or participate in a beautification activity in Opelika. Supplies such as bags, gloves and vests will be provided for all volunteers.

“This is a great opportunity for citizens to work together to make our city a more beautiful place to live” said Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. “This event is a great time to give back to your community.”

Civic clubs, neighborhoods and businesses are encouraged to join Keep Opelika Beautiful in the fight against litter. For more information contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com or (334) 749-4970.