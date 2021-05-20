Michael Don Shonesy passed away on May 10, 2021 in Opelika. Mike was born on Feb. 5, 1943 to Don and Martha Shonesy (Ward) in Anniston, Alabama. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business from Auburn University at Montgomery. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and after retiring, he began a career with Civil Service in Huntsville, Alabama, from which he retired after 23 years.

Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Bigger Shonesy, children: Amy Shonesy, Brian Shonesy (Alicia), Belinda Doeppe (Edward) and Michael Shonesy, Jr., a sister, Mona Whiteside (Christopher) and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.