Mavis B. Lusco

Mavis B. Lusco of Opelika was born to the late Flora Fomby and James Raymond Berry on October 13, 1949 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 16, 2019. She was 69 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lusco; brothers, Junior Berry and Roy Berry.

She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and always wanted others to have a relationship with Him as well!

She is survived by her children, Carlton A. “Pee Wee” Baker Jr. (Shelley), Barry “Scottie” Baker (Tabitha), Levi Baker (Scarlett), and Jason Lusco; grandchildren, Bradley Baker (Heather), David Baker, Matthew Baker, Harley Baker (Rachel), Candice Baker, Miranda Baker Radford (Shawn), Charlie Stallions, Lily Stallions, Brooklyn Baker, and Knox Baker; great grandchildren, Kori Baker, Grey Baker, Bentlee Baker, and Vanlie Radford; brother, Billy Berry (Gayle); sisters, Peggy Dixon, Betty Turner, Mary Hall, and Shirley Nolan.

Visitation was held July 17, 2019 in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home July 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.