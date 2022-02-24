Mrs. Margie Ree DeLee Thrift age 77, a resident of Millbrook, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at a local hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Thrift will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Rackliffe officiating. The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Margie was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lucille Shores DeLee. She was retired from Sears after working many years. She is survived by her son Lynn Thrift (Lisa), daughter Judy Thrift, brothers Leonard Cronan, Woody Cronan (Pat), grandchildren Justin Thrift, Amanda Thrift, Audrey Harbison (Brandon), Olivia Thrift, great grandson Brooks Harbison. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mask will be required to be worn to the services and visitation.

