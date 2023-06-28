Making the Grade: The Auburn Draft House

Food Columnist Stacey Wallace visited Auburn Draft House in downtown Auburn.

The restaurant offers traditional American food including hamburgers, fries, jalapeno poppers and more. Draft House is located at 161 E. Magnolia Ave. in Auburn.

According to Google, the first day of summer was June 21. However, my husband Mike and I beg to differ. We, like a lot of other Americans, believe that Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer.

When we were teachers, Mike and I dearly loved our long, eight-week summer break. We used that time to relax, travel and recharge our batteries for the next school year. Also, back then, I must admit that I gently tortured family and friends who weren’t educators. On the Fourth of July, I’d moan and say, “Mike and I only have 28 vacation days left.” “Shut up, Stacey,” my loved ones would reply. Envy is an ugly thing.

However, when you’re retired, every day is summer break. And during the summer, Mike and I enjoy visiting downtown Auburn since traffic is much lighter.

When we drive by Auburn students, who are wearing ripped up jeans or a sweatshirt with shorts (No, Mike and I don’t get it either, but the kids are precious.), we smile and say, “Bless their hearts. They don’t have a clue about the curveballs that life is going to throw at them.” And that’s a good thing. But I digress.

Recently, Mike and I traveled to downtown Auburn for lunch, so Mike inserted money into that blasted kiosk. Unbelievably, parking was free that day. For whatever reason, thank you, Lord!

Then, we proceeded to the Auburn Draft House at 161 E. Magnolia Ave. When we entered the restaurant, I really liked the casual setting. Also, I especially admired the sign that said, “Draft House always extends a 10% discount to our service men and women and veterans as a thank you for your service.” The Auburn Draft House gets bonus points for that. Also, I noticed that the restaurant provides children with coloring sheets and crayons — double bonus points.

The restaurant was established in 2015 and is locally owned by David Esposito, who also owns Esposito’s Italian Bistro and Halftime Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Auburn.

Our servers, Alexa and Merri, were absolute delights, being so welcoming, helpful and patient. Alexa, who was very sweet, is a new member of my Auburn family, having recently graduated. Merri was also quite kind. She told me, “I like your socks.” When you wear compression hose as I do, you really appreciate a compliment and hope you don’t look like a complete dork. Maybe the stripes were a good choice after all.

For an appetizer, Mike and I chose the jalapeño poppers, which consisted of “five house-made poppers stuffed, breaded and fried with avocado ranch on the side.” They were really good and had a definite kick.

Mike ordered the Draft House cheesesteak, which was made of “thinly sliced beef sirloin on a toasted hoagie with sautéed green bell peppers, caramelized onions and Lagunitas IPA beer cheese.” It came with French fries. I chose the Draft House classic American cheeseburger, which consisted of “8 ounces of fresh, hand pattied beef.” I chose to add American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup. (The Draft House will make ‘em like you like ‘em.)

Everything was wonderful. Mike’s sandwich had so much tender beef and melted cheese that he had to eat it with a fork; it was too big to lift.

Also, my cheeseburger was fabulous, being amazingly juicy and flavorful; it also came with fries. And those fries? They were TOO good. In fact, I had to show some restraint by telling myself, “Stop eating the fries.”

Besides our delicious jalapeño peppers, The Auburn Draft House offers diners a large selection of appetizers, some of which include house-made chips and salsa, pretzel bites, four cheese bacon fries, roasted red pepper hummus and spiced sweet potato fries.

Besides tasty burgers and sandwiches, the restaurant also serves a great variety of salads, wings and pizza. Mike and I want to try the pizza next time, and there will DEFINITELY be a next time, the Good Lord willing.

The Auburn Draft House offers lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their smash burger or chicken wrap, which includes fries and a drink, costs only $9.99. That’s a really great deal, especially in these inflationary times. Also, the restaurant has a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Auburn Draft House is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Auburn Draft House makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Wallace may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.