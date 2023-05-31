Mackenzie Poole Promoted to Opelika Chamber Vice President

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber announced the promotion of Mackenzie Poole to vice president. She will continue to be responsible for events and leadership programming, but will take on additional responsibilities as it relates to workforce development and the daily operations of the Opelika Chamber.

Poole has been with the Opelika Chamber for four years and previously served as the director of Leadership & Events and Programs & events manager prior to that position.

“Mackenzie is an essential part of our team, and I am grateful for her continued commitment, hard work, and dedication to excellence,” said Ali Rauch, president & CEO of the Opelika Chamber. “Much of what we’ve accomplished in the last three years is directly linked to Mackenzie, so this promotion is very much deserved!”

Through her tenure, she has doubled the programming and execution of events for the Opelika Chamber — averaging over 170 events a year. Poole also served as the staff lead for the Opelika Chamber’s REACH Campaign the past two years — where with the assistance of volunteers surpassed a $200,000 goal by over $35,000 in 2021 and surpassed a $275,000 goal by over $136,000 in 2022. Over her four years at the Opelika Chamber, she has developed the Minority Business Scholarship Program, established the SNOPELIKA Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, improved the Lee County Young Leaders application process, and built the Opelika Chamber’s Public Policy Agenda.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to grow and develop in this new role,” Poole said. “I am truly excited for the continued success of our team at the Opelika Chamber and look forward to advancing the efforts of our organization while also strengthening our business community. I am incredibly grateful to serve the Opelika community and I appreciate the many people who have encouraged and supported me over the past four years.”

Originally from Roswell, Georgia, Poole obtained a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality, Sport, & Tourism Management and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy University. She previously worked for the city of Troy in the Community Engagement & Special Projects Department as well as Troy’s University’s Student Involvement Office.

