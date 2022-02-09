Machen McChesney Makes List of America’s Best Tax & Accountin Firms 2022 by Forbes

Contributed to

The Observer

Machen McChesney, one of the region’s leading CPA and business advisory firms, announced that Forbes named Machen McChesney to its third annual list of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2022.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the U.S. Of the 223 firms identified, 200 were recommended for tax services, and 200 were recommended for accounting services. Machen McChesney was recognized in both categories.

Between Aug. 3 and Sept. 13, 2021, Statista conducted broad surveys among tax and accounting professionals and its clients in the United States.

Peers were asked to indicate up to 10 tax /accounting firms they would recommend if their company could not take on a client for a specific assignment or question (regardless of the reason). Clients were asked to name up to 10 tax/accounting firms they would recommend based on their professional experience during the last three years.

Statista carefully reviewed the participants’ responses as well as the final list of awarded companies. Recommendations for one’s own firm were excluded from the analysis.

The resulting top lists of “America’s Best Tax Firms 2022” and “America’s Best Accounting Firms 2022” are based on the number of recommendations received from participants (peers and clients). To be included in either one of the two top lists, a given company must receive a minimum number of recommendations from peers or clients for tax and/or accounting services.

Marty Williams, the firm’s managing partner, stated, “It is an honor to be chosen again as a Forbes top tax and accounting firm and we are grateful to be recognized alongside some of the best firms in the nation. This really helps to solidify the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team. It is exciting to know we were recognized by not only our clients but our peers as well.”



ABOUT MACHEN

MCCHESNEY:

Machen McChesney is a business advisory firm with a history of Returning Value to its individual and business clients through proactive accounting, audit and assurance, business tax and advisory, business valuation, family and elder care, individual tax planning and consulting and outsourced client accounting services. From its headquarters in Auburn, Alabama, the firm is committed to Returning Value to its clients throughout Alabama and the United States. Machen McChesney is part of a family of services, including FocusPay Solutions (focuspaysolutions.com) and Wealth Management Services, and is a member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned, high-quality local and regional accounting firms. Learn more at machenmcchesney.com.