Lucy’s wins 2019 ‘Burger Wars’ Restaurant Division title

By Morgan Bryce
Editor
The fifth-annual “Burger Wars” drew hundreds of people to downtown Opelika last Saturday.
Despite a handful of withdrawals prior to the event, nearly 30 grillers competed in three different categories for this year’s event.
Following are a list of winners by category, along with their official entry name:
Corporate:
- Capell & Howard – “Burger She Wrote”
- Simply Southern – “Triple Threat Burger”
- Golden State Foods – “Dusseldorf Burger”
Professional:
- Lucy’s Restaurant – “Juicy Lucy”
- Auburn University Club – “Cabana Burger”
- Hamburger King – “The Beard”
Tailgater:
- Matt Robinson and Matt Richards
- “Matty Melt”
- Harris Brothers – “The Alabama Aloha”
- Chris Ficarra – “The Red, White and Blue BBQ.”
Members of the Opelika Fire Department were able to defend their title during the “Big Bite Challenge” between themselves and the Auburn Fire Department.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama’s Backpack program, which provides meals for students at two local schools during the summer.
For more information about the event, like and follow the Happy Hour or Opelika rotary clubs.