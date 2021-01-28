Lucy’s named Emerging Small Business of the Year

Contributed by The Business Council of Alabama

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) announced Lucy’s as the Gold Award recipient in the Emerging Small Business category during the Small Business of the Year Awards. The awards took place on Dec. 4, 2020, during The Partnership’s 2020 Annual Meeting.

Lucy’s is a neighborhood eatery located in Auburn, and it has quickly become a staple in the community. Its motto is, “Good Vibes Only,” and the restaurant strives to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.

“We at Lucy’s are absolutely thrilled to have won the Gold level award in the Emerging Small Business Category,” said Lisa van Der Reijden, owner of Lucy’s. “We are humbled and encouraged to continue to serve our community and guests from the heart.”

Lucy’s was nominated by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

“The Auburn Chamber was thrilled to see Lucy’s honored as the top emerging small business in our state,” said Lolly Steiner, president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. “Lucy’s is a unique aspect of Auburn and we encourage you to stop by for an amazing experience whenever you are in town. Even through the unknowns of 2020, we watched the team at Lucy’s be resilient and creative. We celebrate this award with Lisa and her team!”

“Small business is the heartbeat of our communities,” said Katie Boyd Britt, president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama. “Each and every business nominated for the Small Business of the Year Awards provides innumerable contributions to the success of our state. I am overjoyed to recognize these incredible businesses and celebrate their many accomplishments.”

Forty-four businesses were chosen as finalists for the prestigious Small Business of the Year Awards. The finalists were reviewed by a panel of out-of-state judges in areas including community involvement, chamber participation, business success and overall deservedness. There were four award categories with three winners in each. The employers in the Emerging Small Business category had to have been in existence for fewer than five years.

“We all know that small businesses provide the most jobs and make the most economic impact, especially in Alabama,” said Jeremy Arthur, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. “The partnership is thrilled to highlight and showcase the ‘best of the best’ in small business across our great state.”

The Silver Award in Emerging Small Business category went to Bama in a Box of Troy. The Bronze Award recipient was Market Shoppes of Wetumpka. The remaining finalists for the Emerging Small Business Award were BC Fitness of Bay Minette, Coastal Alabama Insurance & Financial Services, LLC of Gulf Shores, Coles’s Ice Cream & Coffee of Monroeville, Family Home Furniture of Millbrook, Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care, LLC of Florence, River Towne Real Estate Group of Gadsden, Session Bar of Tuscaloosa, Stacey Little Media of Prattville, Trailwares of Sylacauga and Wyndy of Birmingham.

