‘LoveULoveU Day’ returns to Opelika July 27

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The fourth annual “LoveULoveU Day” will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park July 27 from noon to 5 p.m.

Organized by the LoveULoveU foundation, there will be similar events held in Birmingham and Mobile that provides a chance for “people across (Alabama) to join together and focus on the love that binds us despite all our differences. We will simply gather in parks to unify in prayer that honors God, declares a unifying love, listen to music, eat, chat and dance.”

Admission to LoveULoveU is free. There will be giveaways of school supplies, food, health screenings, live music and cash prize of $1,000 given to the group with the largest attendance.

“The premise of the event is loving on one another, at least one day of the year. It doesn’t have to be your immediate family like we do on Christmas and Thanksgiving, but the people who live in your community,” said event organizer Raven Harvis in a 2017 interview with the Observer. “I want people to come out and experience a sense of unity in our community.”

For more information, visit www.loveulove.org. The park is located at 700 5th Ave.