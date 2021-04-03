Local youth earn recognition for Showmanship at JBE

Photo contributed by Alabama Farmers Federation

The Senior Showmanship Contest of the Alabama Jr. Beef Expo (JBE) was held March 18 at the Teague Arena in Montgomery. Winners are pictured with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. From left are Parnell; Jewel Thompson of Opelika in Lee County, champion; Walker Johnson of Cullman in Cullman County, reserve champion; Audra Graves of Cleveland in Blount County, third; Trace Strock of Marbury in Autauga County, fourth; and Heather Gladney of Buhl in Tuscaloosa County, fifth. The JBE Showmanship Contest, coordinated by the Alabama Farmers Federation and presented by Alfa Insurance, encourages responsibility, stewardship and poise in youth across the state.