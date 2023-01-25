Local State Senator Receives Key Assignments

CONTRIBUTED BY

HEATHER WILSON

FOR RANDY PRICE

ALABAMA —

State Sen. Randy Price of District 13 will chair the Tourism Committee in the Alabama State Senate. Pro Tem Sen. Greg Reed also selected Price to serve on the following committees: Agriculture, Banking & Insurance, Confirmation, Education Policy, Finance & Taxation, Transportation & Energy, State Parks, Energy Council, Joint Transportation and Reapportionment.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on these committees, including chairing the Tourism Committee in the Alabama State Senate,” Price said. “Each of these committees have a direct impact not just in my district but the entire state. I will continue to bring common-sense leadership that the people can count on and trust. I am looking forward to the upcoming session in March; it’s time to get down to business, passing legislation that will bring real solutions to our state.”

The Tourism Committee is vital to Alabama’s economy and ensures that the state receives the maximum benefits from visitors each year. From beaches, parks, campgrounds and festivals, 28.2 million travelers spent more than $19.6 billion in the state in 2021 supporting 227,334 jobs in Alabama. (tourism.alabama.gov)

Price’s background played a key role in his committee assignments. He and his family continue to work on their sixth-generation family farm. Price is also a small businessman and said he believes the government should run just like a business. He strives for accountability and doing more with less. He and his wife have two sons, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Price will continue to fight for our conservative values and do what is best for our great state.

Price represents Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee and Randolph counties. He is serving his second term in the Alabama Senate.