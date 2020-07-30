Ms. Linda Florence Wright, 76, of Opelika passed away July 28 at EAMC. Funeral arrangements will be 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Reverend Larry Doster officiating, burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 31 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Ms. Florence is preceded in death by her sister Jan Martin. She is survived by her children: Jimmy Wright, Jenny Scott (David); grandchildren: Emily Wright, Mauri Scott (Justin Taylor); sister Sue Fitzgerald (Jerry); niece: Jill Barlow (Tony); nephew: Scooter Fitzgerald.

Ms. Wright was a member of Central Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Morning Side Assisted Living.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.