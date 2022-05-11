Letter Carrier Food Drive Returns Saturday, May 14

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

ALABAMA ––

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual food drive on Saturday, May 14.

“Stamp Out Hunger,” the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need. The traditional food drive returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, it was replaced by the NALC’s donor drive, in which those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries.

Returning to the traditional drive, residents simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items — canned soup, vegetables, meats and fish, along with pasta, rice or cereal — in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday, May 14. City and rural letter carriers will collect these items, which then will be distributed to churches, shelters, food banks and pantries in the community.

Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Company and CVS Health.

