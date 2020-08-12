Let’s pray together

Dear Editor,

I’d like to let you know that there is a relaunch of the “24/7 virtual prayer room” at prayleecounty.com, which was initially put together back in March by local church leaders across the community to cover our healthcare workers, essential workers and others during the sudden lockdown. We now find ourselves at another pivotal moment in this pandemic as many in our community return to school next week and we are hoping to cover our school system in 24/7 prayer, especially focusing on the 7a.m. to 4 p.m. school day hours.

We are inviting people to sign up for one-hour time slots and pray for our educators, administrators, school staff, students and families, as they start school, whether in-person or virtual. Resources for specific ways to pray for our community, along with the virtual prayer room sign-up sheet, can be found at prayleecounty.com.

If you could help us get the word out so we can show our schools that we’ve got their back as they go back to school next week, that would be great.

Thanks for reading!

Angie Kuo

Embrace Church

www.embraceauburn.org