Legal Notices

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RAYMOND ALBERT MILLER, Deceased

Case No.: 2023- 097

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Vicki Miller Pierce, Personal Representative on the 28th day of April, 2023 by Honorable Bill

English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Vicki Miller Pierce

Legal Run 05/04/2023, 05/11/2023 & 05/18/2023

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATIER OF WALTER KETTEN UNDERWOOD

CASE NO: 2021-452

NOTICE OF HEARING NOTICE TO: JAMES EARL UNDERWOOD

Notice is hereby given that a Motion to Approve Real Estate of the Estate of Walter Ketten Undeiwood was filed by Administrator Jeremy Todd Underwood on April 6, 2023. A hearing has been set for the 30th day of May 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the said hearing.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal Run 05/04/2023, 05/11/2023 & 05/18/2023

—————

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY

PROBATE COURT

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HIRAM J. POWELL, DECEASED.

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Hiram J. Powell, deceased, having been

granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of March 2023, by the Judge

of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against

said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or

the same will be barred.

Shanda Cotney n/k/a Shanda Adams – Executrix

Chad Lee – Attorney for Executrix

Legal Run 05/04/2023, 05/11/2023 & 05/18/2023

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SARAH BUCHANAN VANN Deceased

Case No.: 2023-236

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sarah Buchanan Vann, Personal Representative on the 28th day of April, 2023, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mary Catherine Bradford

Legal Run 05/04/2023, 05/11/2023 & 05/18/2023

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES BARTH, DECEASED.

Case No: 2023-243

IN THE PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of May, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARY K. BARTH

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal 05/11/2023, 05/18/2023 & 05/25/2023

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of Mary Ann Brady, Deceased.

Case No. 2023-170

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Alicia Martin as Administratrix of the Estate of Mary Ann Brady, deceased, on the 30th day of March , 2023.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Alicia Martin, Administratrix of the Estate of Mary Ann Brady, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 05/11/2023, 05/18/2023 & 05/25/2023

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE; THE ESTATE OF PLENIE LOU JOHNSON, deceased

CASE NO.: 2023-205

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: BRANDON TAYLOR AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

You are hereby notified that on the 20th day of April 2023, Johnny Johnson filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a Petition for the Probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of PLENIE LOU JOHNSON, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 10th day of July 2023, at 11:00 o’clock, a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/11/2023, 05/18/2023 & 05/25/2023

—————

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2023-238

ESTATE OF DONALD E. MCCONNELL, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Donald E. McConnell, deceased, having been granted to Susan Denise McConnell Smith this 8th day of May 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Susan Denise McConnell Smith, Personal Representative

Legal Run 05/11/2023, 05/18/2023 & 05/25/2023

—————

INVITATION TO BID 23028

Sealed bids for the construction of the Removal of Dead, Dying, or Dangerous Trees and Stumps with Tree Pruning shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the City of Opelika. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or proposals and to waive irregularities if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal – refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder at the signing of the Contract. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Bid documents may be obtained from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx or from the Purchasing Department at 204 S.7th St, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at no charge.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing/Revenue & Codes Director, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Removal of Dead, Dying, or Dangerous Trees and Stumps with Tree Pruning

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING/REVENUE & CODES DIRECTOR 204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5121

Legal Run 05/18/23, 05/25/23 & 06/01/23

—————

INVITATION TO BID

23031

Sealed bids for the construction of the Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch

ADECA RTP Project 22-RT-54-03

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on June 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location as bids are to be opened at 2:00 p.m., CST on Monday, June 5, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not mandatory, but highly recommended for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is recommended for all Subcontractors.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work. Bidders will also need to register with http://www.sam.gov prior to award of the contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Bid documents may also be obtained from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Contract Provisions for Federally Funded Projects. This project is funded in whole or part with ADECA grant funds. Any contract resulting from this advertisement for bids shall include the following provisions, as applicable:

This Contract is subject to the requirements of Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 2 6, Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in U. S. Department of Transportation Financial Assistance Program. The national goal for participation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) is 10%. Responders must be registered in SAM (System of Award Management). The UEI number must be displayed on the outside of the envelope.

The City of Opelika is required to comply with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 ET SEQ. of Code of Alabama 1975 (ACT NO. 2011-535), subsequently all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify program and the entire memorandum of understanding on the outside of their sealed proposals.

The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with contract provisions 24 CFR part 85.36(i), Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-Kickback Act, Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act and Department of Labor Standards and Regulations as set forth in the Contract Bid Documents. Bids will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. This municipality is an equal opportunity employer. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing/Revenue & Codes Director, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch – ADECA RTP Project 22-RT-54-03

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING/REVENUE & CODES DIRECTOR

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5121

Legal Run 05/18/23, 05/25/23 & 06/01/23

—————

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY. ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate Of DEONTAVIA TABRIA NELMS, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in

the LEE COUNTY Probate Office By LAVELRECA CELESTE BLACK On May 12th, 2023, pursuant to Section 43-2-690 Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication here of and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH

PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/18/2023

—————

INVITATION TO BID

23034

Sealed bids for the construction of the Vacuum Excavation and Utility Daylighting Services

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. The successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. A State of Alabama General Contractor License is required with the Municipal Utility classification.

All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Specifications may be obtained from the Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal – refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder at the signing of the Contract. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing/Revenue & Codes Director, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Vacuum Excavation and Utility Daylighting Services

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING/REVENUE & CODES DIRECTOR

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5121

Legal Run 05/18/23, 05/25/23 & 06/01/23