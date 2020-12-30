Lee-Scott playing through the holiday season

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors boys’ and girls’ varsity teams faced off against Morgan Academy on Dec. 22 in their last action before Christmas.

The girls played first and, in unplanned homage to the socially-distanced crowd, put some distance between themselves and Morgan Academy rather quickly. By the final whistle, the Lady Warriors had secured a comfortable 50-33 win.

The boys were in action next. It was a higher scoring affair that Lee-Scott had loose of control of throughout. With their advantage hovering around a secure double-digit lead, the Warriors did enough to earn a 67-56 win over Morgan.

After the merriment-filled Christmas holiday, the Warriors were back in action on Monday and Tuesday, competing in a tournament that would see both the boys and girls play two games over as many days.

The first opponent for the Lady Warriors was a familiar foe, Southland Academy. It was a revenge game of sorts for LSA, as they fell to Southland in their matchup earlier this season. Unfortunately, although some would say the Lady Warriors played better than in their last matchup, they were still outmatched by the class of Southland, falling 45-31.

For the LSA boys team, their first matchup of the tournament was also against Southland – and it played out in similar fashion. It was another decent offensive showing for the Warriors, but they to lost to Southland by a score of 50-39 on Monday night.

Tuesday rolled around and there was no time to sulk in the disappointment of defeat. The Warriors had more basketball to play. The second game of the tournament for both the Lady and Men’s Warriors was a border war.

LSA faced Piedmont, from Monticello, Georgia. The Lady Warriors played first, and it was another difficult game for them. The Lady Warriors struggled to slow down the Piedmont offense all game. Having carried themselves with class and sportsmanship, it was not enough, and the girls lost, 62-42.

At last, after a disappointing run of games, some good news finally arrived as the varsity boys won a tightly contended battle against Piedmont by a score of 64-61. LSA won in part to their hot shooting, which helped them top their season average point total by 14 points.

All scores and stats were taken from maxpreps.com. According to their online schedule, which is subject to change, LSA next plays on Jan. 5 against Edgewood Academy, starting at 4 p.m.