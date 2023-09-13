BY D MARK MITCHELL

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

Lee-Scott Academy improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A after beating Morgan 51-7 at Jud Scott Field on the LSA campus. The Warriors have won 22 of the last 23 games dating back to the 2022 season and last year’s team that went 12-0 and won the AISA 3A State Championship game.

LSA dominated the game from the opening kickoff until the final horn sounded in the fourth quarter. Head coach Buster Daniel played every player on the team including eight running backs, five receivers and two quarterbacks.

Offensively, Tyler Kennedy led the Warriors with 63-yards rushing, followed by Parker Wright’s 44 rushing yards and one TD. Senior linebacker/running back Jonathan “JJ ” Meyers continued to shine, rushing for 42 yards, scored one TD and intercepted one Morgan pass. Receiver Lane Eddins made a one handed catch for a 49-yard TD reception. Eddins made a one-handed catch on his way to a 49-yard TD reception. Brady Cegielski caught one pass for 29 yards, Jake White had two catches for 26-yards and 1-TD and Charlie Lloyd and Harrison Short caught one pass each.

Lee-Scott piled up over 300-yards of offense while holding Morgan to less than 100-yards. It is worth noting the two teams played the second half with a continious running clock.

Lee-Scott travels to play rival Glenwood Friday in Phenix City at 7pm. This is a rematch of last years AISA 3A Championship game.