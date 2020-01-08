Lee County Sheriff’s Office held personal safety and protection course on Friday

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

In response to the recent slew of violence seen recently in East Alabama, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office offered its second personal safety last Friday.

Open to anyone aged 13 and above, the course was the second that the sheriff’s office has hosted in the last month. According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, prioritized topics were “personal, home and online safety along with risk reduction strategy.”

“The course (taught) students about risk reduction, risk awareness, and risk avoidance strategies to aid them in protecting themselves at home, work, and when they are out and about. This course (gave) guidance about security while at home, in your vehicle or out in the community,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones in a media statement.

For more information or updates on future Lee County Sheriff’s Office events, call 334-749-5651 or visit www.leecountysheriff.org. The sheriff’s office is located at 1900 Frederick Road.