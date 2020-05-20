Lee County School Board celebrates 2020 graduates during virtual meeting

By Natalie Anderson

Staff Reporter

The Lee County School Board met for their meeting last Tuesday through Zoom where the public was able to virtually attend. The school board provided an update on the graduate numbers amongst local schools for the 2020 senior class in the midst of COVID-19.

“Each high school is a little different in (terms of) plans for graduation and honoring the seniors,” said Superintendent Dr. Mac McCoy. “Principals have been very diligent towards working with their students and the seniors… plans are ever changing and as educators, we have always been very fluid in what we do.”

In other business, the board:

approved the proposed agenda

approved the minutes of the speciality meeting on April 9 and the scheduled board meeting of April 14

approved the public audit reports from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019 presented by Tammy Shelley

approved a term sheet with BBVA compass mortgage

approved a financial report and cash reconciliation presented by Ken Roberts for the month of March and

approved all human resource recommendations from the agenda.

The Lee County School Board regularly meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the school system’s Central Office, which is located at 2410 Society Hill Road in Opelika. Full meeting schedules are available on their website, www.lee.k12.al.us.

For more information, follow the school system’s Facebook page or call 334-705-6000.