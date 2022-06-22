Lee County REALTORS Donate $23,000 to Local Nonprofits  

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY REALTORS

AUBURN — A combined effort from local realtors led to a significant donation to two local non-profits recently.

Lee County Association of REALTORS® (LCAR) members raised $23,000 for the Food Bank of East Alabama and Mercy Medical Ministry & Clinic at its annual BASH fundraiser held this year April 21, 2022. LCAR Community Service Chair Hollis Marshall awarded checks to the local nonprofits at their monthly business meeting on May 20, 2022.

Carole Harrison, LCAR president for 2022, said LCAR has always given back to the community, and the Food Bank of East Alabama and Mercy Medical have been beneficiaries for many years.

“Our fundraiser and awards event, BASH, stands for ‘Building and Sharing Hope,’ and what was raised this year means even more to these organizations,” Harrison said. “With inflation touching all of our lives, it is especially important to support those in our community that are hurting the most. It’s what realtors do.”

The Food Bank of East Alabama, a partner of Feeding Alabama and Feeding America, works to provide nutritious food to food-insecure individuals throughout the region. Efforts include organizing food collection and donations, food delivery, coordinating with partner agencies for distribution via food pantries and more. Its service area includes Randolph, Chambers, Lee, Tallapoosa, Macon, Russell and Barbour counties.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Mercy Medical Ministry & Clinic works to provide medical care to the medically underserved in Lee County and the surrounding area. The clinic provides primary care to the uninsured, which also includes women’s health visits. Family medical care, spiritual counseling and prescription assistance are among the ministry’s services as well.

For more information, please contact Jamie Sergen at 334-321-0606, or email jsergen@leecorealtors.com. For more information about the Lee County Association of realtors, visit leecorealtors.org.