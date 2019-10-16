Lee County Humane Society receives grant from Petfinder Foundation earlier this month

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Earlier this month, the Lee County Humane Society received a “Dogs Playing for Life Mentorship” program grant from the Petfinder Foundation.

The grant is used to cover tuition cost for one person from the Petfinder member’s organization to attend a “Dogs Playing for Life Mentorship” session. This grant program is part of a commitment to enhancing shelter dogs’ quality of life by allowing them to engage in natural social behaviors.

The Petfinder Foundation assists the 12,000-plus animal shelters and rescue groups that post their adoptable pets on Petfinder. A nonprofit 501c3 organization, the Petfinder Foundation helps adoption organizations find homes for the pets in their care through its Sponsor A Pet, Disaster Fund, Quality of Life and other programs. Since its founding in 2003, the Petfinder Foundation has given more than $20 million in cash and product grants to shelters and rescue groups in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About the Lee County Humane Society

The Lee County Humane Society was developed in 1974 as the solution to the growing problem of stray animals in their community. It is in their Auburn-based facility, located at 1140 Ware Drive, that they work every day to ensure that they are meeting the needs of companion animals in the community.

For more information, call 334-821-3222, like and follow their social media pages or visit www.leecountyhumane.org.