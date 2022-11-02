Lee County Has a Spooky Good Time at Community Events

Lee County went all out for Halloween this year, with events hosted throughout the area leading up to the big day. Children and adults donned costumes as they participated in the spooky festivities. Pictured below are snapshots from the Opelika SportsPlex’s Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival, Tour de Fright and the Auburn University pumpkin carving event.

Members of the Auburn and Opelika communities also turned out to experience the local Haunted Walking Tours, hosted by Alabama Spectral Investigators. The tours highlighted several historical spots believed to be haunted.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES AND JOHN HILLSMAN