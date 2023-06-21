Lee County EMA Director Elected President of Statewide Association 

CONTRIBUTED BY AAEM

LEE COUNTY —

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith has been elected the 2023-2024 president of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers (AAEM), the statewide association representing Alabama’s emergency managers. Smith was elected to the position at the recent 2023 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference.

“I’m honored to serve this association as president,” Smith said. “I look forward to working diligently with emergency managers and their staff across the state of Alabama to continue advancing emergency management and promoting emergency awareness across all 67 counties.”

Before moving into the role of AAEM president, Smith served as the association’s first vice president and second vice president.

ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield expressed his continued confidence in Smith’s abilities, stating: “Rita is a committed advocate for emergency management and has worked tirelessly for all 67 counties in her leadership positions up to this point. I know she will bring that same mindset and dedication to her role as AAEM president.”

Smith was named Lee County EMA director in February 2020.

The Alabama Association of Emergency Managers is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE Voice. The organization promotes the creation of resilient communities and the enhancement of public safety by empowering members to prevent, mitigate, prepare, respond and recover from all types of disaster.